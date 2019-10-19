Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $43,000 Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $116.63.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

