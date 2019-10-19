Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $7,550,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 515,969 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 53.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

