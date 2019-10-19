Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $349,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.66). On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

