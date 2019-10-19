Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $542.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Swann raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

