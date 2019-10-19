Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.16 million and the highest is $77.62 million. Culp reported sales of $77.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $310.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.93 million to $312.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $319.94 million, with estimates ranging from $317.87 million to $322.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other Culp news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Culp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 96,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

