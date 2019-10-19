CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Trading Down 1.3%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), approximately 7,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 75,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.