CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.