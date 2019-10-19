CyberVein Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $2,230.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

