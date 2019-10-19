CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

