CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 362,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

