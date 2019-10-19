Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $426.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.90 million and the lowest is $413.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $461.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

DSKE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 133,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,316. The stock has a market cap of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Daseke has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 54.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

