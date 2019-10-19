David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $979,545.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESNT stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Essent Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

