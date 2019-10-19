DECENT Hits One Day Volume of $5,009.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $5,009.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and HitBTC. During the last week, DECENT has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007340 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

