Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 191,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 221,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$27.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy Corp will post -0.0109091 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

