Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $461,723.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,471,802 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

