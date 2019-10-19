Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 232,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Denny’s by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 341.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.