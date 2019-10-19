Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Down 7.1%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 13,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 51,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

