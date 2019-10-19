Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Dether has a total market cap of $260,427.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

