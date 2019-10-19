Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) a $40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of BYD opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $116,258,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after buying an additional 1,198,851 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $15,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $15,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

