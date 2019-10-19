Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 77.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $125,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,702.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 39,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.