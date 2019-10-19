DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0200

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $2.76 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00228162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01128221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

