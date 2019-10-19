Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $129.39.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,346.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 233,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

