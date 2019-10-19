Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,785 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. 1,880,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,902. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

