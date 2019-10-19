Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.83 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $953,261.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.01125934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,411,517 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

