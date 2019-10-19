Digitex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $34.98 million and $1.11 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00228252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01134375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,315,178 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.