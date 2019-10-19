Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $796.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

