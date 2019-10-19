Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $72.59. 173,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,875. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.