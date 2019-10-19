DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 20,100 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

