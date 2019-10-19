DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,016 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,792,970. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

