DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.50 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after buying an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 886,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 659,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.