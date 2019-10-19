DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,415. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

