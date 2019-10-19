DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $265.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.09.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.