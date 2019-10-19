Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE DFIN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,937. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $375.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $141,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

