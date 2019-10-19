Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.35. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

