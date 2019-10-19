DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $19.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 670 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

