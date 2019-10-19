Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.69-4.72 EPS.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $104.44.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.76.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.