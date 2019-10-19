Dragonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Gate.io and IDEX. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $34,963.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Fatbtc, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

