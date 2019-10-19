Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.25 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

