DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.66.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth $800,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

