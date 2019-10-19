Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0587 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $974,065.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042581 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.65 or 0.06131205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,616,161 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

