Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Dynamite has a market cap of $63,872.00 and approximately $100,429.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 873,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,481 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

