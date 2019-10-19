Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 1,867,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano bought 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.