Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.05.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,566. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,899 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $174,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

