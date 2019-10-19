Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

