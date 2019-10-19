ECC Hits One Day Volume of $159.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ECC has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $159.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089208 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,041.24 or 1.00887703 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003408 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

