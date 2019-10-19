Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,519,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 971,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 186,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Echostar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Echostar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

