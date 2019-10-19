Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echostar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

