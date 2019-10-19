Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.30 ($2.30), approximately 389,818 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 119,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.30).

The company has a market cap of $525.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Henry Strutt purchased 53,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £99,110 ($129,504.77).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.