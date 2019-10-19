Edmond Macri Sells 1,373 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $144,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $415,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $36,840.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Edmond Macri sold 278 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,360.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Edmond Macri sold 3 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $363.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $37,389.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $37,299.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $40,269.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $44,103.00.

W opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.