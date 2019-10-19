EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Tops $0.0842 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $246,927.00 and $15,946.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

